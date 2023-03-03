Police seeking ID suspects who shot at delivery driver after car break-ins


Metro Police said two men accused of breaking into cars on Myatt Drive and shooting at a delivery truck driver fled in a black Ford Fusion.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is working to identify two masked men who were burglarizing vehicles in a warehouse parking lot on Myatt Drive on Wednesday evening.

Police said one of the suspects fired at a delivery driver who attempted to stop them after he saw that his work vehicle’s window had been broken out.

The shooting occurred at 710 Myatt Dr. at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim had a graze wound to his wrist.

The suspects, described as men in their 20s, fled in a black Ford Fusion.

In addition to the victim’s vehicle, three other vehicles were also broken into.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

