Morgan Wallen to livestream free concert

Thousands of fans lined up outside Bridgestone Arena to get tickets for the show, but many left empty-handed.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of tickets to Morgan Wallen’s free concert were gone in just a few hours, leaving a lot of fans disappointed.

The country singer announced early Thursday morning that he would be performing the show for free, sending fans into a frenzy. The line of people hopeful for tickets wrapped around Bridgestone Arena and Broadway.

Fans said they left work, skipped school and even worked virtually while waiting in line for a chance at the free tickets. All available tickets were distributed, leaving many people waiting for tickets empty-handed.

To ensure no one gets left out, Morgan Wallen announced the concert would be live-streamed across all of his social media platforms tonight.

To join the live stream, visit Morgan Wallen’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

