Morgan Wallen to livestream free concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of tickets to Morgan Wallen’s free concert were gone in just a few hours, leaving a lot of fans disappointed.

The country singer announced early Thursday morning that he would be performing the show for free, sending fans into a frenzy. The line of people hopeful for tickets wrapped around Bridgestone Arena and Broadway.

Fans said they left work, skipped school and even worked virtually while waiting in line for a chance at the free tickets. All available tickets were distributed, leaving many people waiting for tickets empty-handed.

To ensure no one gets left out, Morgan Wallen announced the concert would be live-streamed across all of his social media platforms tonight.

Since there are no tickets left cause you guys got ‘em so quick yesterday I wanted to make sure all of you had a chance to watch.. so we will be live streaming the free @BrdgstoneArena show on all my socials tonight at 7:30pm CT pic.twitter.com/zZy4uo7T3x — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 3, 2023

To join the live stream, visit Morgan Wallen’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.