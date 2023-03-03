Man impaled, killed by tree during storms in Humphreys County


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was impaled by a tree and killed while driving during storms Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on East Blue Creek Road near the intersection of Little Blue Creek Road in Humphreys County, between McEwen and Waverly. The tree fell on the man and the car he was driving, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis. The driver was impaled and killed, Davis said.

The man’s nephew was also in the car, but he survived and is in the hospital, according to Davis.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Snowbird Closings
Weather prompts several school systems to close Friday
High Wind Warning
First Alert Forecast: High Wind Warning through tonight
Thousands gather in line to get free Morgan Wallen concert tickets
Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena
Fungus blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses
Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses

Latest News

A crane was seen spinning over downtown Nashville during a high wind warning Friday.
Crane spins over Nashville during windy weather
A crane was seen spinning over downtown Nashville during a high wind warning Friday.
Crane spins over Nashville during windy weather
Wind damaged an O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in East Nashville
Wind Hits East Nashville Business
A body was found in a ditch along Highway 70 in Cumberland County, according to the sheriff’s...
Body found in ditch, Cumberland Co. sheriff says