Man arrested after threatening teacher at Stem Preparatory

Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:28 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after threatening a teacher on Wednesday at Stem Preparatory Academy, Metro Police said.

Police said Jacob Majok, 48, arrived at the school, located on Foster Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. to pick up his daughter who had received detention for refusing to do an assignment related to the book PET.

Majok was upset by the content of the book and said that if the school continued to teach it, he would return with other parents and blood would be shed. He also specifically threatened the teacher who had given his daughter his assignment.

Police said Majok acknowledged that he knew his statements would be viewed as threats and he would likely go to jail.

Majok will be charged with making a threat of mass violence involving a school.

