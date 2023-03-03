Man accused of killing Nashville nurse to be sentenced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man convicted of shooting and killing a Nashville nurse is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

A Davidson County jury found Devaunte Hill guilty in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman.

Kaufman was shot and killed while driving to work in December 2020.

Hill was convicted of second-degree murder in January and faces 15 to 25 years in prison.

James Cowan, who was driving the car Hill shot from, was found not guilty.

