Fourth graders celebrate Read Across America Day with special parade

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at Merrol Hyde Magnet School are spreading cheer to residents in Hendersonville on Read Across America Day.

Dressed as their favorite character, about 50 fourth grade students traveled on foot to NHC HealthCare during a special parade. There was a lot of joy and waves as they hoped to put a smile on the residents’ faces.

“They love looking in the windows of residents and waving to them. We kind of front load it and talk about why the residents are there and they don’t get to see people very often and it brings joy to them and joy to their hearts, said Elizabeth White, a fourth grade teacher.

To celebrate Read Across America Week, Merrol Hyde Magnet allows students to dress up as their favorite book character. The special day evolved during the pandemic into the parade.

“We want the kids to become strong independent readers and find that reading is exciting outside the classroom. It is not just something you have to do to get through a class,” explained Scotti Harris, school librarian.

