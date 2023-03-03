Fourth graders celebrate Read Across America Day with special parade


WSMV's Justina Latimer reports.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at Merrol Hyde Magnet School are spreading cheer to residents in Hendersonville on Read Across America Day.

Dressed as their favorite character, about 50 fourth grade students traveled on foot to NHC HealthCare during a special parade. There was a lot of joy and waves as they hoped to put a smile on the residents’ faces.

“They love looking in the windows of residents and waving to them. We kind of front load it and talk about why the residents are there and they don’t get to see people very often and it brings joy to them and joy to their hearts, said Elizabeth White, a fourth grade teacher.

To celebrate Read Across America Week, Merrol Hyde Magnet allows students to dress up as their favorite book character. The special day evolved during the pandemic into the parade.

“We want the kids to become strong independent readers and find that reading is exciting outside the classroom. It is not just something you have to do to get through a class,” explained Scotti Harris, school librarian.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
A few strong-severe storms are possible late Thursday night.
First Alert Forecast: Watch for Lingering Flooding Early on Thursday
Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young...
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
Fungus blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses
Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses
Joshua Steckly was charged with driving the influence twice in just four hours, police said. He...
Police: Man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours

Latest News

Workers for Nashville Tree Service trim trees ahead of high winds forecasted for Friday.
Residents preparing for strong winds, downed trees in Midstate area
Police investigate shooting in Clarksville.
Shooting investigation underway in Clarksville
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all four charges: two counts of murder and two counts of...
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh convicted of murdering wife, son in 2021
Customers have a lot of questions about what the future holds after American Car Center closed...
Shutdown car company puts customers in limbo