First Alert Forecast: Powerful winds and severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day across the Mid State with powerful winds expected to pick up early this morning and strong to severe storms expected by mid to late morning and lasting until the early afternoon.

TODAY

Winds will increase to 25-40 mph, with occasional gusts to 60 mph. Downed trees and powerlines are likely so be prepared to lose power. Drive with extreme caution if you’re out on the roadways today.

A strong cold front approaches from the west and fires off strong-severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats. A few storms could contain hail, too. Storms will be possible over western Middle Tennessee from 7 am until 10 am. In the Nashville area, storms are most likely between 10 am and noon. The Cumberland Plateau will have its most likely storm timing from noon until 2 pm.

Weather graphic (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend looks much more calm and very pleasant. The wind will be much lighter with highs near 60 on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday! Temperatures will dip all the way into the 30s on Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK

Monday is looking warm and partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

More clouds and a stray rain shower return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon but back in the 50s by Wednesday.

More showers are expected on Thursday with highs in the 50s.

