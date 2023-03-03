East Nashville building likely total loss after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after a building containing several businesses caught fire on Thursday evening, firefighters said.

The building located at 914 Woodland St. is believed to be a total loss, according to firefighters.

One of the workers in the building said the power went out and then someone told them the roof was on fire.

“What? Our roof is on fire? We all walk out and yes, our roof is very much on fire,” Kathy Deluca, a cosmologist who works in the building, said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.