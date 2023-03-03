Crane spins over Nashville during windy weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high wind warning and tornado watch brought 60 mile per hour wind gusts through downtown Nashville Friday. Video shows the wind spinning a construction crane over the city.

Todd Walker shared the video with WSMV4. He said it was stunning to watch but noted the crane had 360-degree clearance and didn’t appear to be in danger of hitting anything.

Allowing a crane to spin is actually a purposeful safety measure called ‘weathervaning,’ a practice that releases the slew or parking brake on a crane so that it can rotate freely with the natural direction of the wind, according to dozr.com.

This helps prevent the crane from toppling over, the site reports.

More than 60,000 people lost power across the Mid State as strong storms toppled barns, downed power lines and sent trees falling onto homes Friday.

Schools across the Mid State closed because of the severe weather.

Have pictures or video of storms? Share them here.

