Body found in ditch, Cumberland Co. sheriff says

A body was found in a ditch along Highway 70 in Cumberland County, according to the sheriff’s office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in a ditch on the side of Highway 70 West Thursday, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Pleasant Hill area around 3:30 p.m. and found the body.

“Sheriff’s Investigators are processing the scene and conducting an investigation,” officials said. “The identity of the individual is not known and the body is being sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy and positive identification.”

