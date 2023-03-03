Body found in ditch, Cumberland Co. sheriff says

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in a ditch on the side of Highway 70 West Thursday, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Pleasant Hill area around 3:30 p.m. and found the body.

“Sheriff’s Investigators are processing the scene and conducting an investigation,” officials said. “The identity of the individual is not known and the body is being sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy and positive identification.”

