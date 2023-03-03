ATM robbery car chase ends in South Nashville homeowner’s yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man who’s accused of robbing multiple South Nashville ATMs last week.

Police said the arrest happened after a chase which left one homeowner with major damage to repair.

Neighbors said they watched someone driving a black SUV being chased by police, speed through the yard, smash into the fence and into a tree, but the chase didn’t end there.

“I’m just freaked out; I’m really just freaked out,” Griffin Photoglou said.

It’s a situation Photoglou said still has him on edge.

“It was so early in the morning I couldn’t tell from over here; I probably should have been able to tell right here,” Photoglou said.

A Metro Police car chase around midnight ended in his front lawn.

“I don’t know what to think of all of the story I came up with in my head when I saw this, none of them amounted to ATM robberies or this man ran on foot, or this guy could be still missing, nothing like that,” Photoglou said.

Police said after 19-year-old Kyaw Naing used a gun to rob three people at ATMs across South Nashville, officers followed Naing into a neighborhood on Cathy Jo Circle.

“When I saw a part of this tree was down and realized a car had rolled through the yard. Oh my goodness,” Photoglou said.

Neighbors said they watched as Naing in a black Toyota Highlander being chased by police crashed into Photoglou’s yard before jumping out and running into a wooded backyard.

After using dogs and a helicopter, police said they found and arrested Naing a few streets away just minutes before Photoglou returned home to a trashed yard.

“Just a wild situation,” Photoglou said.

Photoglou now said he’ll be on alert while going to nearby ATMs.

Naing is now being held on $135,000.

