ATM robbery car chase ends in South Nashville homeowner’s yard

Neighbors describe seeing the damage left by the chase.
A South Nashville homeowner has repairs to make after a chase ended in his yard.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man who’s accused of robbing multiple South Nashville ATMs last week.

Police said the arrest happened after a chase which left one homeowner with major damage to repair.

Neighbors said they watched someone driving a black SUV being chased by police, speed through the yard, smash into the fence and into a tree, but the chase didn’t end there.

“I’m just freaked out; I’m really just freaked out,” Griffin Photoglou said.

It’s a situation Photoglou said still has him on edge.

“It was so early in the morning I couldn’t tell from over here; I probably should have been able to tell right here,” Photoglou said.

A Metro Police car chase around midnight ended in his front lawn.

“I don’t know what to think of all of the story I came up with in my head when I saw this, none of them amounted to ATM robberies or this man ran on foot, or this guy could be still missing, nothing like that,” Photoglou said.

Police said after 19-year-old Kyaw Naing used a gun to rob three people at ATMs across South Nashville, officers followed Naing into a neighborhood on Cathy Jo Circle.

“When I saw a part of this tree was down and realized a car had rolled through the yard. Oh my goodness,” Photoglou said.

Neighbors said they watched as Naing in a black Toyota Highlander being chased by police crashed into Photoglou’s yard before jumping out and running into a wooded backyard.

After using dogs and a helicopter, police said they found and arrested Naing a few streets away just minutes before Photoglou returned home to a trashed yard.

“Just a wild situation,” Photoglou said.

Photoglou now said he’ll be on alert while going to nearby ATMs.

Naing is now being held on $135,000.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Fungus blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses
Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses
A few strong-severe storms are possible late Thursday night.
First Alert Forecast: Watch for Lingering Flooding Early on Thursday
Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young...
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
Thousands gather in line to get free Morgan Wallen concert tickets
Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena

Latest News

A body was found in a ditch along Highway 70 in Cumberland County, according to the sheriff’s...
Body found in ditch, Cumberland Co. sheriff says
Metro Police said two men accused of breaking into cars on Myatt Drive and shooting at a...
Police seeking ID suspects who shot at delivery driver after car break-ins
Historic church to rebuild after March 2020 tornado
Historic church rebuilds after March 2020 tornado
Car payment problems after company shuts down
Car payment problems after company shuts down