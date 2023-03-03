Arborist shares importance of year-round tree maintenance in advance of high winds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Middle Tennessee region is bracing for severe storms, flooding and high wind gusts from early Friday morning into the midday.

According to the WSMV4 First Alert weather team, the wind is the biggest threat. High winds could cause storm damage, like downed trees.

Rob Kraker, a certified arborist with The Davey Tree Expert Company, said most trees do not have leaves on their canopies right now, which is a good thing ahead of high wind gusts.

“We do have some flowers and some buds popping, but there’s not a full canopy of wind sail. That’s basically when the leaves act as a wind sail and that’s when you end up with cracked trees or broken limbs,” Kraker said.

Monitoring how close your trees are to your home, or tree clearance, is also important tree maintenance.

“If a tree is rubbing up against your house, you have to understand it’s not just the high winds. If that branch is moving an inch or two 24 hours a day all year long, that’s going to rub holes in your shingles in your fascia,” Kraker said.

Nashville Electric Service trim trees year-round as a precaution since high winds can bring trees down on power lines, which causes power outages.

“If all we do is fear trees, really what we should fear is making sure that we’re taking care of the trees so that we can enjoy it,” Kraker said.

Kraker said a true certified arborist isn’t there to sell you work but will provide feedback.

“A lot of the storm damage that we see, I could have told you that was going to happen prior to that storm coming,” Kraker said. “The biggest thing is getting someone out there to take a look at it.”

Here are some tips from NES to prepare for severe weather:

Charge all mobile devices in advance of a potential outage.

Have a backup portable phone battery in case your mobile device runs out its charge.

Access a reliable weather app or website to ensure you have the latest details for approaching weather.

Invest in an app or weather radio that will alert you to dangerous weather in your area.

Prepare a home emergency kit that contains non-spoiling pre-packaged food, bottled water, backup batteries for essential equipment and a flashlight.

Construct an emergency preparedness plan with family members in case of disastrous conditions.

Customers on life-supporting equipment powered by electricity can apply for NES’ Critical Referral program before severe weather strikes. Customers must meet specific qualifications for inclusion in the program and NES requires application submissions in advance of outages.

