Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An adult woman was caught riding a high school bus, allegedly claiming to be a student, according to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Destiny Gonzalez provided false information to the driver of a Trousdale County school bus driver, who then permitted her to ride, according to reports.

The Trousdale County Board of Education sent a letter to parents about the incident on Thursday.

Gonzalez arrived at the school, where teachers intercepted and escorted her to the office. During this time, the principal placed the high school on lockdown, according to the letter.

Within minutes, Gonzalez was removed from school property and taken to Trousdale Medical Center. The lockdown was lifted, and Gonzalez was arrested for criminal trespassing.

