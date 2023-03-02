TBI: Homicide investigation leads to arrest of Sparta man

The man allegedly shot a man and pointed a gun at another.
Osie Nash
Osie Nash(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

John Thomas Clause, 66, was shot to death during a confrontation Wednesday night at a home in the 200 block of Derossett Loop, according to TBI. Another man reportedly had a gun pointed in his direction during the same confrontation.

Authorities determined Osie Nash, 64, was responsible for both incidents and charged him with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Nash remains in custody on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
A few strong-severe storms are possible late Thursday night.
First Alert Forecast: Watch for Lingering Flooding Early on Thursday
Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young...
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
Fungus blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses
Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses
022823 Suspects who stole credit cards in Franklin
Franklin Police: Duo tricked woman to steal $4,500

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: State responds to Murdaugh defense closing arguments
Free Morgan Wallen tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena
Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena
Thousands gather in line to get free Morgan Wallen concert tickets
Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena
Rep. Paul Sherrell
Tennessee lawmaker apologizes after proposing ‘hanging by tree’ as execution method