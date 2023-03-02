TBI: Homicide investigation leads to arrest of Sparta man
The man allegedly shot a man and pointed a gun at another.
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
John Thomas Clause, 66, was shot to death during a confrontation Wednesday night at a home in the 200 block of Derossett Loop, according to TBI. Another man reportedly had a gun pointed in his direction during the same confrontation.
Authorities determined Osie Nash, 64, was responsible for both incidents and charged him with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Nash remains in custody on a $300,000 bond.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.