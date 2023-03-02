TBI: Homicide investigation leads to arrest of Sparta man

SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

John Thomas Clause, 66, was shot to death during a confrontation Wednesday night at a home in the 200 block of Derossett Loop, according to TBI. Another man reportedly had a gun pointed in his direction during the same confrontation.

Authorities determined Osie Nash, 64, was responsible for both incidents and charged him with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Nash remains in custody on a $300,000 bond.

