Suspect sought in Nashville homicide, carjacking


De’Tynn Smith
De’Tynn Smith(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect.

De’Tynn Smith, 19, is wanted after a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony for a April 1, 2022, fatal shooting.

Smith is charged in the death of Tywane Miller, who was killed in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at the intersection of Gallatin and Maxwell avenues. Smith is also accused of carjacking a man on I-40 in a related event.

Smith is the third and final suspect wanted for Miller’s homicide. Detectives arrested Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder/aggravated robbery indictment Wednesday night. Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Anyone with knowledge of De’Tynn Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

