Second person charged in connection to April 2022 shooting

The shooting occurred at a gas station on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville on April 1, 2022.
Police are still looking to arrest another man.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged overnight in connection to a shooting that took place in April of last year.

In April 2022, Metro police said 37-year-old Tywane Miller and a 29-year-old woman were driving out of the Exxon 7/11 store parking lot at Gallatin Pike and Maxwell Avenue. Police said a white Ford Flex blocked Miller’s Toyota sedan, and at least one person opened fire.

Search continues for three homicide suspects

Miller died at the scene and his passenger suffered non-critical injuries to her jaw and hand.

DeShawn Smith, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection with the shooting. He faces four charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Michael Clay, 31, was charged in September of 2022 for his role in the shooting.

In August, members of a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force attempted to take Clay into custody at an apartment in the Napier-Sudekum community. Gunfire was exchanged and Clay was left wounded, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Homicide suspect injured in shootout with U.S. Marshals; F.B.I. investigating

Clay is still facing a slew of charges including criminal homicide, assaulting a federal officer, aggravated assault, and parole violation.

