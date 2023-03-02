Second person charged in connection to April 2022 shooting
The shooting occurred at a gas station on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville on April 1, 2022.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged overnight in connection to a shooting that took place in April of last year.
In April 2022, Metro police said 37-year-old Tywane Miller and a 29-year-old woman were driving out of the Exxon 7/11 store parking lot at Gallatin Pike and Maxwell Avenue. Police said a white Ford Flex blocked Miller’s Toyota sedan, and at least one person opened fire.
Miller died at the scene and his passenger suffered non-critical injuries to her jaw and hand.
DeShawn Smith, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection with the shooting. He faces four charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.
Michael Clay, 31, was charged in September of 2022 for his role in the shooting.
In August, members of a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force attempted to take Clay into custody at an apartment in the Napier-Sudekum community. Gunfire was exchanged and Clay was left wounded, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Clay is still facing a slew of charges including criminal homicide, assaulting a federal officer, aggravated assault, and parole violation.
