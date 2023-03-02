Rockslide closes part of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday morning that the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg was closed due to a rockslide.

Crews were called to the slide just before 7:00 a.m., and no injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

The South Bound Spur Hwy 441 towards Gatlinburg is currently closed due a Rock Slide. Please find an alternate route of travel as crews work to clear the roadway. 6:50 am Posted by Sevier County Emergency Management Agency on Thursday, March 2, 2023

