Rockslide closes part of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
Rockslide closes the Spur
Rockslide closes the Spur(Sevier County RMA)
By David Sikes
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday morning that the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg was closed due to a rockslide.

Crews were called to the slide just before 7:00 a.m., and no injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

The South Bound Spur Hwy 441 towards Gatlinburg is currently closed due a Rock Slide. Please find an alternate route of travel as crews work to clear the roadway. 6:50 am

Posted by Sevier County Emergency Management Agency on Thursday, March 2, 2023

