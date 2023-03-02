Justice Department: Trump can be sued by police, lawmakers over Jan. 6 riot

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department’s position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
A few strong-severe storms are possible late Thursday night.
First Alert Forecast: Watch for Lingering Flooding Early on Thursday
Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young...
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
Fungus blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses
Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses
022823 Suspects who stole credit cards in Franklin
Franklin Police: Duo tricked woman to steal $4,500

Latest News

Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the 5 Continents Jazz Festival in Marseille,...
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely
FILE - Flower tributes are displayed at St. Ann's Square, Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017,...
MI5 lost chance to stop Ariana Grande concert attack, inquiry says
Indy, a retired K-9, was rescued from an abandoned well.
Retired police K-9 rescued after falling down 40-foot abandoned well