Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena

The arena is limiting tickets to two per person.
WSMV's Brendan Tierney talks with fans who got free Morgan Wallen tickets.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Thousands of fans gathered in long lines outside Bridgestone Arena Thursday in hopes to get their hands on free Morgan Wallen concert tickets.

Fans said they left work, skipped school and even worked virtually while waiting in line for a chance at the free tickets. The concert starts Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Thousands gather in line to get free Morgan Wallen concert tickets
Thousands gather in line to get free Morgan Wallen concert tickets(Submitted)

Video shows the line for tickets wrapped around Bridgestone. The line began at the Nissan SoBro entrance on Demonbreun Street next to Pete and Terry’s Tavern.

Wallen’s surprise performance was announced Thursday morning on Instagram and Twitter. The show is to celebrate the release of his latest album, “One Thing At A Time,” on March 3.

Tickets will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until all available tickets are gone. The arena is limiting tickets to two per person.

As of noon, Bridgestone officials were encouraging anyone not in line currently to not come to the arena.

Doors for the concert will open at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
A few strong-severe storms are possible late Thursday night.
First Alert Forecast: Watch for Lingering Flooding Early on Thursday
Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young...
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
Fungus blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses
Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses
022823 Suspects who stole credit cards in Franklin
Franklin Police: Duo tricked woman to steal $4,500

Latest News

Osie Nash
TBI: Homicide investigation leads to arrest of Sparta man
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: State responds to Murdaugh defense closing arguments
Free Morgan Wallen tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena
Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena
Rep. Paul Sherrell
Tennessee lawmaker apologizes after proposing ‘hanging by tree’ as execution method