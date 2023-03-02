Forsberg, Bucks’ star Antetokounmpo join Nashville SC ownership group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Soccer Club’s star-studded ownership group just got even bigger.

Nashville Soccer Club announced Thursday it has added Nashville Predators all-time leading scorer Filip Forsberg and two-time MVP and NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo to its ownership group.

Antetokounmpo is joined in ownership by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as well – all of whom play professional basketball worldwide, according to a media release. Thanasis joined Giannis in winning the NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, and Kostas won one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Forsberg and Antetokounmpo join a diverse ownership group whose most recent additions include Reese Witherspoon, her husband Jim Toth and Derrick Henry.

“Nashville is the best sports city in the country, and I am extremely blessed to now be involved with two of our pro teams,” Forsberg said in the media release. “Our city is one big family and fanbase, and we support each other on and off the field. Nashville SC has been such a great addition to our sports culture, and joining the ownership group was an opportunity I wasn’t going to pass up. I grew up a Liverpool FC fan in Sweden, and after today I am happy to add a second set of colors to cheer for!”

Nashville SC heads on the road to face the New York Red Bulls at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece,” Antetokounmpo said in the media release. “I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon!”

