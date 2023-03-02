First Alert Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, & High Wind on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Extremely strong wind gusts and severe thunderstorms are likely in the Mid State on Friday.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the area from 6 am - 6 pm on Friday. Sustained wind of 25-40 mph is expected with occasional gusts to 60 mph.

TONIGHT:

After a dry early evening, showers and thunderstorms will move in from the south, pushing northward into Kentucky. A storm or two could become strong with small hail or gusty wind, but that would be the exception. Brief heavy downpours will be possible as this batch of rain moves through.

Very late tonight, successive waves of rain and storms may develop over far northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Flooding could develop there.

FRIDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect. Very strong, gusty wind will get going early in the day. Winds will increase to 25-40 mph, with occasional gusts to 60 mph. Ensure mobile devices remain charged. Prepare to lose power. Drive with extreme caution.

Very strong wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible on Friday, even outside of thunderstorms. (WSMV)

As a cold front approaches from the west, strong-severe thunderstorms will develop. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats. A few storms could contain hail, too.

Storms will be possible over western Middle Tennessee from 5 am until 10 am. In the Nashville area, storms are most likely between 10 am and noon. The Cumberland Plateau will have its most likely storm timing from noon until 2 pm.

Strong-severe storms are likely to develop in the Mid State on Friday. (WSMV)

WEEKEND:

The weekend will turn brighter and cooler, but still be very pleasant. The wind will be much lighter. Temperatures will dip all the way into the 30s on Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks warm and breezy.

Tuesday will turn cooler with some showers.

Rain’s likely on Wednesday.

In the wake of rain on Thursday, colder air will move in and linger through next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.