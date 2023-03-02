First Alert Forecast: Another round of storms expected over next two days

Additional rounds of showers and storms move through Thursday night and into Friday.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The First Alert Weather Day continues today and Friday with additional rounds of showers and storms expected.

There will be some dry time this afternoon as temperatures climb in the upper 60s. But this evening and overnight we’ll see more scattered showers and storms move through the Mid State with a warm front.

There is a low-end severe weather risk for tonight in parts of west Middle Tennessee, but more of a widespread risk across the Mid State on Friday morning as a cold front pushes through the area.  Storms during the mid-morning may also become severe with damaging winds, flooding downpours, and even an isolated tornado.

After the rain tapers off by Friday afternoon, we will be left with gusty winds for the rest of the day.  A Wind Advisory will go into effect on Friday with gusts as high as 50 mph possible.

Our weather pattern will finally calm down for the weekend with a good deal of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday.  It will be cooler, but very pleasant with highs near 60 on Saturday and into the 60s on Sunday.

Monday will be warmer and partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

We will watch for our next round of showers by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few strong-severe storms are possible late Thursday night.
First Alert Forecast: Watch for Lingering Flooding Early on Thursday
Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young...
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
Fungus blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses
Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses
Tennessee Representative Dennis Powers
Lawmaker looks to add firing squad to execution bill
022823 Suspects who stole credit cards in Franklin
Franklin Police: Duo tricked woman to steal $4,500

Latest News

WSMV futurecast
Thursday morning First Alert forecast
A few strong-severe storms are possible late Thursday night.
First Alert Forecast: Watch for Lingering Flooding Early on Thursday
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms & Flooding Possible Through Friday
WSMV severe threat
Wednesday afternoon First Alert forecast