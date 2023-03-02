3rd person arrested after woman shot walking in Green Hills neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a third person possibly involved with the shooting that left a 26-year-old woman seriously injured while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jordan Green on Wednesday, March 1 at his home on Ponder Place. Police said Jordan had a 9mm handgun on him.

BREAKING: Detectives just arrested Jordan Green, 23, the 3rd suspect in the 1/30 attack & shooting of a 26-yr-old Nashville woman as she walked on Esteswood Dr. Green was indicted today on charges of att 1st degree murder, esp agg kidnapping, esp agg robbery & felony gun poss. pic.twitter.com/akwD1e9wjF — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 2, 2023

Green was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery and felony gun possession. He was booked on a $2 million bond.

The shooting happened on Jan. 30 just after 11 p.m. at the corner of Trimble Road and Estes Drive when a dark-colored sedan approached a woman and two people got out of the vehicle and ran toward the woman.

The woman ended up with several shots to her arm and leg and she was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

In addition to Jordan, officials arrested 19-year-old Michael A. Green and 22-year-old Desmond Tyler who are facing attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

