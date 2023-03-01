Women’s History Month: Local and state lawmakers on issues impacting Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Senator London Lamar is one of four black women in the Tennessee legislature.

She said she will continue to push for change to help solve problems that are impacting many people across the state. Those topics range from gun violence to affordable housing and equality in health care.

“To be the youngest woman and the youngest African American to ever serve in Tennessee Senate history, I understand the work for African American voices,” Lamar said. “Our voice is very limited, but our voice is very powerful, and we will unapologetically continue to advocate for our community and everything that we need.”

After losing a child of her own, Lamar noticed many other women of color have struggled with their health while pregnant. She is working on legislation to make doulas more accessible to help those women keep themselves and their babies healthy.

“As a black woman, a black woman who has lost a child to preeclampsia, who is a statistic when it comes to the fact that black women in the state of Tennessee are three times more likely to die than any other woman in maternal health-- before, during, or after the birthing process,” Lamar said.

Metro Council Member Sharon Hurt is also working to help people get the health care they need. She is advocating for those with HIV after the state recently rejected over $8 million dollars in federal funds to combat HIV.

“For the state to come in and take that funding, it is definitely going to disproportionally affect black and brown people. And we deal with these individuals daily so we know a lot of the challenges they have,” Hurt said.

Another issue these women say they are working to overcome is the lack of funding for schools.

“When I think about education, our black kids are going to schools that are underfunded and under resources where our black kids are getting lesser of an education than white students and other students who are in more privileged neighborhoods and the state,” Lamar said.

Metro Councilwoman Zulfat Suara said, years ago, she noticed some schools need more help than others when she realized her daughter’s school had their students share laptops. It’s what inspired her to get involved in politics along with her passion for numbers.

“If we want the kids to succeed, we have to make sure we give them the resources,” Suara said. “I believe that you cannot serve the city. If you don’t know what the issues are. If you are budgeting and you are not targeting the issues that affect the people, it’s just numbers.”

