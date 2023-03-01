Type 1 diabetic woman in Nashville reacts to insulin price cap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly capped the cost of its insulin at $35 a month, a move that could help the more than 730,000 people in Tennessee with diabetes.

WSMV4 talked to Maggie Gallagher, a woman in Nashville living with Type 1 diabetes. She said the announcement is exciting, but right now, it’s just words.

“Type 1 diabetes is a complicated disease, and to have the price of insulin added on top of that as a stressor,” Gallagher said, “I’m excited for a world where maybe that could be better, but I’ll see that when I actually see the program rollout versus just an announcement that they made this morning.”

Roughly 8.4 million Americans use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

Insulin costs in the U.S. are notoriously high compared to the costs in other countries; the Rand Corporation estimated that in 2018, the average list price for one vial of insulin in the U.S. was $98.70.

Gallagher said she pays more than $500 out of pocket every three months to manage her Type 1 diabetes.

“I’m not just looking at their insulin prices, but overall, just everything that a Type 1 diabetic has to buy to manage Type 1 diabetes based on what they want,” Gallagher said, “so I’m excited for it. But again, I’m going to be excited when I actually see it rollout.”

Three out of 10 people with diabetes who rely on insulin use a product from Eli Lilly, Smith said.

In November, Eli Lilly’s stock price dropped sharply after a fake tweet from an imposter account falsely claimed that the company was making insulin free, renewing focus on its cost.

“It is a struggle when the drug that was brought to market to save our lives has suddenly become so expensive that people are dying just because they can’t afford the drug, that was created without a patent by a scientist so that everyone could have it,” Gallagher said. “And then companies like Eli Lilly got their hands on it and jacked up the price of it so that they could have better, you know, money in salaries on their benefit, and not actually helping people who suffer with this disease day in and day out.”

As Eli Lilly drops its cost to align with a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act, the move could prompt other insulin makers in the U.S. to do the same.

“Type 1 diabetics aren’t the only one who struggle with medical prices,” Gallagher said. “So it’s not just like, ‘Type 1 diabetes, Yay, we got a win.’ Like, let’s bring everyone along in this conversation. Let’s get everyone who needs their meds a better tool and a better path forward”

