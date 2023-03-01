Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash welcomed home

Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Wadham will return home Wednesday.
Daniel Wadham
Daniel Wadham(TN National Guard)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One of two Tennessee National Guard members killed in a helicopter crash in Alabama last month returned home to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday morning.

The remains of Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Wadham arrived at Nashville International Airport just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Southwest Flight 1684.

Wadham, of Joelton, was killed Feb. 15, alongside Chief Warrant Officer Danny Randolph, when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training mission.

Wadham had 15 years of service, while Randolph had 13 years of service. The soldiers were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

At the time of the accident, officials say the aircraft was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when the aircraft rapidly descended and impacted the ground.

Metro Nashville Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, were at BNA Thursday morning to help welcome Wadham home.

Randolph’s remains will arrive home on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon truck was involved in a deadly crash on I-40 in Mt. Juliet Monday night.
Amazon truck involved in deadly interstate crash in Mount Juliet
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young...
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
Byron Smith, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with five felony counts of sexual contact of a...
Rutherford Co. wrestling coach suspended after alleged sexual contact with student
House fire on Lancelot Ln. in Founders Pointe.
3 firefighters injured battling Franklin house fire

Latest News

Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young...
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
Damaging winds and flash flooding are possible as storms move through this evening.
First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms & Flooding Possible Through Friday
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial closing arguments begin soon
Tennessee Representative Dennis Powers
Lawmaker looks to add firing squad to execution bill