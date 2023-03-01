Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash welcomed home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One of two Tennessee National Guard members killed in a helicopter crash in Alabama last month returned home to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday morning.

The remains of Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Wadham arrived at Nashville International Airport just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Southwest Flight 1684.

Wadham, of Joelton, was killed Feb. 15, alongside Chief Warrant Officer Danny Randolph, when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training mission.

Wadham had 15 years of service, while Randolph had 13 years of service. The soldiers were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

At the time of the accident, officials say the aircraft was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when the aircraft rapidly descended and impacted the ground.

Metro Nashville Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, were at BNA Thursday morning to help welcome Wadham home.

Randolph’s remains will arrive home on Thursday.

