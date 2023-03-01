Suspect wanted for January shooting arrested during drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police arrested two people during a drug bust last week and one was wanted in connection to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in January.

According to the arrest affidavits, officers on the ground and MNPD’s helicopter team were monitoring a silver Infinity sedan near the intersection of Glastonbury Road and Massman Drive on February 23.

MNPD cruisers attempted to wedge the Infinity in but the driver, identified as 21-year-old Joshua Robinson, forced his way out by hitting the police vehicles with the car and speeding off. MNPD’s helicopter followed the Infinity until spike strips were deployed and it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Peabody Street and 2nd Avenue South, the affidavit states.

Robinson and 19-year-old Lamya Haddox exited the Infinity after the crash and attempted to flee on foot. Both were quickly apprehended but Haddox threw a backpack over a fence during her run before her capture. The backpack was found to contain a loaded tan Glock 17 pistol and large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, and fentanyl. A search of the Infinity produced more cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale. Robinson also had $800 cash on his person.

The report said the tan Glock pistol matched the description of the weapon used in a shooting on the morning of January 18 outside a market on Thompson Place. Police said security cameras showed a woman getting cut off in line by a man wanting to buy a lottery ticket. Both the man and woman exited the market at the same time.

The woman jumped into a black Chevrolet Cruz, which backed up, and the driver, identified as Robinson, exchanged words with the man and then shot him in the arm. The report said the Chevy Cruz then ran the victim over as it drove out of the parking lot. The man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition and the bullet was found lodged in his chest.

Both Robinson and Haddox were arrested following the pursuit on February 23 and remain in custody. Robinson faces felony aggravated assault charges and weapon possession for the January shooting, as well as multiple drug possession with intent to sell and evading arrest charges from February 23.

Haddox is also charged with drug possession and evading arrest, in addition to tampering with evidence.

