Smoking ban begins for Nashville bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new ordinance that prohibits smoking and vapor products in certain venues took effect in Nashville and Davidson County today.

The city’s Metro Council spent roughly three months last year discussing and amending the language of the bill, which was finally approved on its third and final reading on October 18, 2022.

As of Wednesday, March 1, smoking and the use of vapor products is now prohibited in certain age-restricted venues in the county. The new law does not apply to retail tobacco stores, retail vapor stores, or cigar bars. It also exempts hookah bars and vapor bars.

An “age-restricted venue” is defined as an establishment that restricts access to people 21 years of age or older.

Anyone violating the new ordinance will face a fine of no more than $50.

