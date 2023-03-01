Smoking ban begins for Nashville bars

The bill was approved by Nashville’s Metro Council in October 2022.
The ordinance prohibits smoking and the use of vapor products in certain age-restricted venues in Nashville and Davidson County.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new ordinance that prohibits smoking and vapor products in certain venues took effect in Nashville and Davidson County today.

The city’s Metro Council spent roughly three months last year discussing and amending the language of the bill, which was finally approved on its third and final reading on October 18, 2022.

As of Wednesday, March 1, smoking and the use of vapor products is now prohibited in certain age-restricted venues in the county. The new law does not apply to retail tobacco stores, retail vapor stores, or cigar bars. It also exempts hookah bars and vapor bars.

An “age-restricted venue” is defined as an establishment that restricts access to people 21 years of age or older.

Metro city council passes smoking bill on its final reading

Anyone violating the new ordinance will face a fine of no more than $50.

