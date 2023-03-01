Police arrest alleged serial Nashville robbery suspect


Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual assaults.(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police say a serial robbery suspect was arrested Tuesday night.

Kyaw Naing, 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for a series of Tuesday night holdups at the following South Nashville ATMs:

  • U.S. Bank, 929 Bell Road, at 11:30 p.m.;
  • Chase Bank, 5750 Nolensville Pike, at 11:40 p.m.;
  • Bank of America, 4661 Nolensville Pike, at 11:55 p.m.

Detectives had developed a suspect vehicle description, a black Toyota Highlander, from two robberies that occurred at ATMs last Thursday night. The Toyota was later spotted blocking a victim’s vehicle during the Bank of America robbery attempt. Police said Naing got away in the Toyota but later crashed. Naing ran away on foot but was eventually caught, according to police.

Prior to his arrest, Naing jumped a fence into a backyard where clothing, including a gray ski mask, was found. He was in possession of cash as well as the key to the Toyota Highlander, police said.

In addition to aggravated robbery, Naing is charged with three counts of gun possession during the commission of a felony.

He refused to be interviewed and is being held in lieu of $135,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon truck was involved in a deadly crash on I-40 in Mt. Juliet Monday night.
Amazon truck involved in deadly interstate crash in Mount Juliet
Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young...
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
House fire on Lancelot Ln. in Founders Pointe.
3 firefighters injured battling Franklin house fire
Byron Smith, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with five felony counts of sexual contact of a...
Rutherford Co. wrestling coach suspended after alleged sexual contact with student

Latest News

FILE
Lewis County deputy still on patrol duty after DUI arrest
Nashville Fire Department investigators are seeking to identify the person who set a fire at...
Investigators seek to ID person who set fire at Nashville apartment complex
WSMV officers salute
Procession for the National Guardsmen who was killed in a helicopter crash outside Huntsville, AL.
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial prosecutor gives closing arguments