Police arrest alleged serial Nashville robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police say a serial robbery suspect was arrested Tuesday night.

Kyaw Naing, 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for a series of Tuesday night holdups at the following South Nashville ATMs:

U.S. Bank, 929 Bell Road, at 11:30 p.m.;

Chase Bank, 5750 Nolensville Pike, at 11:40 p.m.;

Bank of America, 4661 Nolensville Pike, at 11:55 p.m.

Detectives had developed a suspect vehicle description, a black Toyota Highlander, from two robberies that occurred at ATMs last Thursday night. The Toyota was later spotted blocking a victim’s vehicle during the Bank of America robbery attempt. Police said Naing got away in the Toyota but later crashed. Naing ran away on foot but was eventually caught, according to police.

Prior to his arrest, Naing jumped a fence into a backyard where clothing, including a gray ski mask, was found. He was in possession of cash as well as the key to the Toyota Highlander, police said.

In addition to aggravated robbery, Naing is charged with three counts of gun possession during the commission of a felony.

He refused to be interviewed and is being held in lieu of $135,000 bond.

