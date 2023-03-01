Nashville rap artist featured on national series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A hip-hop artist in Hermitage is breaking barriers in the Music City and was recently featured on a series that premiered nationwide during Black History Month.

“I am an artist, song writer, poet, just an overall creative,” said Daisha McBride.

McBride, also known as The Rap Girl, has performed at venues all over Nashville, but last year she headlined her first show on Broadway.

“I was wondering if people were going to show up. If they were going to receive me well but it was a sold-out show,” explained McBride.

This major accomplishment was profiled by filmmaker Idil Ibrahim and aired last week on BET during Queen Latifah’s Queen Collective series.

The film highlights her journey of bringing her talents and hip-hop to a predominantly country music scene.

“The world thinks that it is just country music. So, me as a hip-hop artist I think it was important for me to showcase that Nashville isn’t just country music and there are other genres here. We can put on these big shows and productions just like country artists can,” stated McBride.

McBride feels proud to share her story and plans to continue her music journey while inspiring others.

“I think a lot of people say I make good music, but they are like we also like it because we like that you are being yourself a thousand percent. So, I say just be you and it will shine through,” said McBride.

