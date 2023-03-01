Metro Nashville Public School board approves gun detection software

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be getting artificial intelligence (AI) added to their cameras after the school board approved it on the consent agenda Tuesday evening.

The AI system will be used to detect guns and will notify officials.

The project will cost a million dollars in federal COVID funds. The system could be set up as early as next week.

The technology was developed from the Department of Defense and has been available for schools and other businesses to use for about a year, Omnilert CEO Dave Fraser said. Servers installed at each school allow the computer system to monitor the school’s security cameras and alert when a weapon is detected.

Many Metro Schools parents said they are excited about this software because they’re hopeful it can give them added peace of mind when dropping their students off at school.

