Metro Nashville Public School board approves gun detection software


By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be getting artificial intelligence (AI) added to their cameras after the school board approved it on the consent agenda Tuesday evening.

The AI system will be used to detect guns and will notify officials.

The project will cost a million dollars in federal COVID funds. The system could be set up as early as next week.

The technology was developed from the Department of Defense and has been available for schools and other businesses to use for about a year, Omnilert CEO Dave Fraser said. Servers installed at each school allow the computer system to monitor the school’s security cameras and alert when a weapon is detected.

Many Metro Schools parents said they are excited about this software because they’re hopeful it can give them added peace of mind when dropping their students off at school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Metro Nashville Public Schools looks to add gun detection software

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
An Amazon truck was involved in a deadly crash on I-40 in Mt. Juliet Monday night.
Amazon truck involved in deadly interstate crash in Mount Juliet
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
Byron Smith, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with five felony counts of sexual contact of a...
Rutherford Co. wrestling coach suspended after alleged sexual contact with student
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Latest News

Metro Schools approves AI security cameras
Metro Schools approves AI security cameras
Strong-severe thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday evening.
First Alert Forecast: Strong-Severe Storms with the Threat for Flooding
Fire burns through Franklin home
Fire burns through Franklin home
022823 Suspects who stole credit cards in Franklin
Franklin Police search for 2 who allegedly stole $4,500 from woman’s credit cards