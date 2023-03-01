Long-time bar makes adjustments as smoking ban begins


WSMV's Justina Latimer reports.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the new ordinance that prohibits smoking and vapor products in certain venues officially goes into effect, many are adjusting to change.

“Seventy-nine years is a lot of muscle memory built up from lighting up,” said Austin Ray, owner and manager of Melrose Billiard Parlor.

Melrose Billiard Parlor has been a smoking establishment since it opened in 1944. But with that now changing, Ray says it’s bittersweet for his team.

“It’s a lot of mixed feelings here at Melrose Billiard Parlor, mostly because this place is going to be celebrating its 80th birthday next year, and 79 years of it being a smoking establishment comes with a lot of mixed feelings from a lot of people,” explained Ray.

Although there are mixed feelings, he believes the smoking ban is an opportunity for them to welcome new customers.

“I think there will be uneasy feelings at some places about this move, however, I think it is a great opportunity to grow and introduce great places like Melrose Billiard Parlor to new people,” he stated.

But the idea of going non-smoking isn’t new to his team, it’s something they considered back in 2016.

“We listened to our guest and it was a hard thing to do. It didn’t make sense in 2016 to a lot of us to be smoking. In part we are grateful the playing field is even here,” said Ray.

Anyone in violation of the ordinance will face a fine of up to $50.

