Lewis County deputy still on patrol duty after DUI arrest

The deputy was charged Jan. 23 with DUI.
FILE
FILE
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Lewis County deputy charged with drunk driving earlier this year is still on the job and driving a patrol vehicle.

Bradley Jack Lawson, 43, was charged with DUI on Jan. 23 after he was involved in an off-duty crash, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol arrest affidavit.

A trooper wrote in his report Lawson smelled like alcohol and was “unsteady on his feet” during the crash investigation. The trooper added Lawson was not cooperative during a field sobriety test and eventually arrested. He refused a blood test, too, according to the affidavit.

Affidavit for Bradley Jack Lawson
Affidavit for Bradley Jack Lawson(Submitted)

Todd Laster, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office administrative captain, told WSMV4 Lawson is still on the department’s 12-deputy patrol unit and using a government-owned vehicle, despite the arrest. Lawson’s license has not yet been suspended. Laster said Lawson was disciplined but did not specify how.

“We have dealt with this deputy,” Laster said. “He was disciplined for a policy violation regarding that incident that night.”

Laster added once Lawson has gone through court proceedings, his policy violation would be reviewed again by administrators.

WSMV4 called Lewis County Sheriff Dwayne Kilpatrick to ask why Lawson wasn’t assigned to desk duty until the legal process plays out. Kilpatrick said Lawson is presumed innocent until proven guilty, insisted WSMV4 contact Lawson’s lawyer for any further information and hung up the phone.

WSMV4 has requested Lawson’s personnel file in hopes to learn more. Stay tuned.

