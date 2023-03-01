Investigators seek to ID person who set fire at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is attempting to identify a person they say who started a fire at Hickory Lake Apartments in December.

Investigators want to talk to anyone with information regarding the person who set fire to the two-story commercial office building on Dec. 5, 2022.

Firefighters responded to the complex around 1 a.m. to the complex located at 3940 Apache Trail for reports of a fire alarm. As they were approaching, crews could see smoke coming from the location and upgraded to a full fire response.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. They forced entry into the side door and found the building unoccupied. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. There were no injuries.

Nashville Fire Department investigators are seeking to identify the person who set a fire at the Hickory Lake Apartments office in December 2022. (Nashville Fire Department)

Nashville Fire Department investigators were called to the scene and located security cameras recording at the time of the fire. A person can be seen walking through the parking lot toward the office prior to the fire and then exiting the premises.

If you have information about the fire or the person who set the fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3071. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

