Franklin Police search for 2 who allegedly stole $4,500 from woman’s credit cards

The victim was still inside the store when her bank notified her that her card had been used.
022823 Suspects who stole credit cards in Franklin
022823 Suspects who stole credit cards in Franklin(Franklin Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for anyone who can help identify two people who allegedly used stolen credit cards and spent more than $4,500 to purchase gift cards.

Officials said the credit cards came from a wallet that was stolen from a Kroger customer on Murfreesboro. Officials said a female suspect distracted a person by asking for help with reading the label from a can (a tactic commonly used by thieves). That’s when another suspect allegedly reached into the victim’s purse that was sitting in the child seat of a shopping cart and stole her wallet from inside.

While the victim was still inside the Kroger, shopping, her bank notified her that her card had been used to purchase more than $4,500 in gift cards at the Franklin Sam’s Club, according to officials.

Officials said the suspects were driving a dark-colored SUV. If anyone has any information, they should call Franklin Police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
An Amazon truck was involved in a deadly crash on I-40 in Mt. Juliet Monday night.
Amazon truck involved in deadly interstate crash in Mount Juliet
Byron Smith, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with five felony counts of sexual contact of a...
Rutherford Co. wrestling coach suspended after alleged sexual contact with student
Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River

Latest News

Black History Month Special
Black History Month Special
An Amazon truck was involved in a deadly crash on I-40 in Mt. Juliet Monday night.
Deadly crash pushes drivers to discuss proposed change to Move-Over Law
Broken elevator causes issues at Belle Meade apartment complex
Broken elevator forces people to move and struggle at Belle Meade apartment
Bill to strengthen move over law penalties
Bill to strengthen move over law penalties