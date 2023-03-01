Food banks filling need as SNAP benefits cut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Additional SNAP benefits families were given under COVID-19 pandemic-era programs ended nationwide on Wednesday, meaning less money will be sent for people to buy groceries.

The programs ended in Tennessee last year and food banks have already seen a major increase in families that need extra help.

The food bank at St. Luke’s Community House served more than 83,000 meals in 2022 which is more than double the number it served the year before. That includes more than 4,000 new clients that had not gone to St. Luke’s for food before from all across the Nashville area.

“We’re now seeing anywhere from eight to 10 to 12 individuals in a household,” St. Luke’s CEO Melanie Shinbaum said. “We are also seeing people who are telling us they are spending their paychecks to pay the bills and it just doesn’t leave anything for food and necessities after that.”

Shinbaum works with volunteers to pack boxes of food that fly off the shelves as soon as they are filled. They’re only expecting more people to start coming to the pantry with the ending of the SNAP benefits and rising cost of food.

St. Luke’s is renovating to more than double the space of its food bank. The larger area will include new shelves to organize canned goods and coolers to serve fresh fruit and meat.

Shinbaum said they’ve been working with other charities to get more food donations while also stocking baby formula, diapers and other products families need but might not be able to get from other organizations right now.

“Everyone is feeling the strain to get the items to those who need it,” Shinbaum said. “That’s what St. Luke’s does and where we step in. We have an amazing network of volunteers that help us operate every day to get those items out to those that need it.”

St. Luke’s is looking for more volunteers to help pack food boxes every day of the week and is accepting donations from anyone who has extra supplies, Shinbaum said. They can sign off on school volunteer hour requirements and work with church groups that want to help their community.

“We just need people who are interested in helping,” Shinbaum said. “We’ll show you what to do. You can commit as little or as much as you have available, but we could not do this without volunteers.”

