First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms & Flooding Possible Through Friday

It is a First Alert Weather Day across the Mid State. Most of the afternoon is dry, but an isolated showers cannot be ruled out. Clouds will dominate the skies, and storms develop from NW to SE by this evening. For some folks, it may be a messy evening commute with heavy downpours and a damaging wind risk.

Ahead of the storms, it will be breezy and very warm. Highs top off near 80 today and the record for today is 81 in Nashville!

STORM TIMELINE

Damaging winds and flash flooding are possible as storms move through this evening. (WSMV)

Showers and storms will move in overnight, and some storms could be severe with damaging wind and even some hail. Torrential downpours could produce localized flooding in areas of poor drainage and along small creeks and streams. The tornado risk is low, but not zero tonight. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts before you head to bed tonight.

The First Alert Weather Day continues tomorrow and Friday with additional rounds of showers and storms expected. There will certainly be some dry times, but any additional downpours could easily cause localized flooding again in parts of the mid-state. Friday’s storms during the mid-morning through the early-mid afternoon may also become severe with damaging winds being the main concern.

THIS WEEKEND

Our weather pattern will finally calm down this weekend, but cooler temperatures are expected. Highs on Saturday stay in the 50s while a few spots rise into the 60s on Sunday. It will be a great weekend for outdoor plans as plenty of sunshine is expected!

Monday will be warmer and partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s.

Showers may develop again by Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates on this forecast.

