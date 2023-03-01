First Alert Forecast: Severe weather possible through Friday

The first round of showers will move in tonight, along with damaging wind and even hail.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It is a First Alert Weather Day across the Mid State, but we are not looking at risk for severe weather until after sunset this evening and overnight. 

The day is going to be breezy and warm with a gradual increase in the cloud cover.  Highs top off near 80 today and the record for today is 81.

Showers and storms will move in overnight, and some storms could be severe with damaging wind and even some hail.  Torrential downpours could produce localized flooding in areas of poor drainage and along small creeks and streams.  We cannot completely rule out an isolated tornado overnight.  Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts before you head to bed tonight.

The First Alert Weather Day continues tomorrow and Friday with additional rounds of showers and storms expected. There will certainly be some dry times, but any additional downpours could easily cause localized flooding again in parts of the mid-state.  Friday’s storms during the mid-morning through the early-mid afternoon may also become severe,

Our weather pattern will finally calm down but cool down for the weekend with a good deal of sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday.  Highs on Saturday stay in the 50s while a few spots sneak back into the 60s on Sunday.

Monday will be warmer and partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

We expect the next round of showers to arrive by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

