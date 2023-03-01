First Alert Forecast: Multiple Rounds of Rain & Storms, Some Severe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several waves of rain & thunderstorms are expected to traverse our area over the next 36-48 hours. Localized flooding, damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 6 pm tonight until 6 pm on Friday over West Tennessee and southern Middle Tennessee.

TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west. Severe weather will be possible in isolated instances. Damaging wind will be the main threat. Watch for localized flooding in time as well, as some downpours may linger for a while over the same areas.

Showers and thunderstorms will move through the Mid State overnight. Some could be severe and/or produce flooding. (WSMV)

We’ll get a lull in the action late tonight through the first part of Thursday. Then, more showers and storms will move in from the south, pushing northward.

The heaviest weather on Thursday will occur at night over northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Flooding may develop there suddenly during the evening, so drive with caution.

A batch of showers and storms will then move through again on Friday, this time arriving from the west. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Storms should clear Nashville by mid morning. In the wake of the rain and storms, count on very gusty winds.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will be bright and cooler, but very pleasant. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. We’ll have highs in the 50s and 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather will develop next week. More showers will move through on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.