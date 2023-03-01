Deadly crash pushes drivers to discuss proposed change to Move-Over Law

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly crash on I-40 West Monday night has many talking about changes drivers could see in the state’s move over law.

Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper said the driver of a pick-up truck died after crashing into an Amazon semi-truck pulled over near Golden Bear Gateway on I-40.

Some believe a proposed law could help prevent crashes like this, a tragic crash many said they still can’t believe.

“I think that’s awful,” Olivia Eyer said.

Eyer said her heart sank when she heard that a man died in the crash on I-40 West around 10 p.m. Monday.

“We we’re just going to bed about that time and turning the TV off, that’s awful,” Eyer said.

Troopers said just minutes after the driver of an Amazon semi-truck pulled onto the shoulder of I-40 West with the hazard lights on, someone smashed into the back end of the truck.

It’s not the first dangerous situation Eyer said she’s heard of on that road.

“My sister, in fact, has told me that she has been with her husband where she had to stand there while he tried to fix something and jump out of the way because there was a car coming,” Eyer said.

Now lawmakers are proposing a bill that will increase the penalty for crashes caused by drivers not moving over.

“I think anything you can do to make people aware of what’s going on around them and to take action if they need to make it safer for everybody is a good thing,” Eyer said.

Not everyone believes the change will help.

“It might be a bit ambiguous for me to try and decide if I am able to move to the side or not it might just cause more accidents while so many cars are trying to determine whether they should move her side or not,” Judy Tsai said.

House Bill 92 is aimed at changing the move over crash penalty from $500 to $2,500, a fine Eyer says we need.

“It doesn’t hurt people to move over. What’s it take, a few seconds? If the traffic is light and it’s heavy, they can make an effort into move over just a little bit at least to save a life,” Eyer said.

While lawmakers review the proposed bill, many are just hoping more drivers pay attention to cars on the side of the highway.

