DCS announces pay increase for case managers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services announced on Wednesday a pay increase for the department’s case managers.

Commissioner Margie Quin said entry-level case managers will now have a starting salary of $50,600 annually, up from $43,596, following the Tennessee Department of Human Resources market salary adjustment in December 2022.

Since the inception of salary increases on Feb. 16, DCS has received more than 550 applications for Case Manager 1 positions and another 100 applications for Case Manager 2 positions. Both job positions are still active and accepting applications, according to the department.

“Talent retention follows a three-pronged approach, consisting of competitive salaries, priority in training, and leadership must listen and act,” Quin said in a news release.

The following reflects updated DCS starting salaries as of Feb. 16:

Case Manager 1: $50,600

Case Manager 2: $54,400

Case Manager 3: $61,000

Case Manager 4: $68,400

Team Coordinator: $76,600

DCS has hired more than 120 employees since Jan. 1 with a 98% retention rate. A cohort of new hires will enter the new 24-week-long Pre-Service Training course on March 13.

