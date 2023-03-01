Cat stolen from PetSmart returned to owner

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cat stolen from a PetSmart in Murfreesboro has been returned to its owner.

Murfreesboro Police said the cat was stolen Feb. 21 by two unknown individuals. Detective Ed Gorham was able to identify them through tips from the public.

Police say this cat, right, was stolen from a Murfreesboro PetSmart. (MPD)

The suspects met Gorham Wednesday and turned over the cat. Gorham returned the cat to the PetSmart on Old Fort Parkway.

The cat has since been returned to a representative from Dove Road Sanctuary and Safe Haven. Warrants will be issued for the on the individuals accused of stealing the cat, police said.

