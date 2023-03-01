Broken elevator forces people to move and struggle at Belle Meade apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Belle Meade apartment is causing multiple problems for people living there. Some say they’ve had to move, others are struggling to get to and from their units. Why? The elevator stopped working two weeks ago during a severe storm. Residents say they have no idea when it will be fixed.

At The Marquee apartments the elevator looks broken. The doors are wide open, and it’s become a struggle for people living there.

When Jerry Powers walks into his apartment, it’s never an easy task. With his condition it takes him five minutes to walk up the stairs.

“I do the steps and for me it’s just not easy,” he says pointing at his left leg. “For me this leg is pretty weak.”

Powers could take the elevator, but a handwritten note greets him saying it’s out of service. That’s been the case since severe weather hit two weeks ago.

“When that happens the water going into the elevator shaft,” he explains.

With the elevator not operating, Powers says some neighbors moved out but still pay rent.

“Patrick is wheelchair bound, and of course he can’t even get into a building,” he says. “If he came in, of course he would be stuck right here.”

When Powers reaches out to management, he gets the same response.

“It’s always tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,” he says. “‘Somebody should be here’. But it’s always ‘someone should be here tomorrow’.”

WSMV4 tried to contact management as well. When we went to the management office, no one was there. When we called no one answered, so we left a voicemail.

As for Powers, he says he has no faith he’ll get a lift anytime soon. He says he plans to stay in his apartment at all costs.

WSMV4 never heard back from the management company as of news time. We will update this story when and if they do.

