Bomb squad investigates abandoned suitcase at Nashville shopping center


By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with Metro Police are investigating a suitcase that was abandoned at a Nashville shopping center.

Metro Police said a bomb squad was sent to the shopping center, located in the 6800 block on Charlotte Pike, on Wednesday afternoon to check it out for precautionary measures. Officials blocked off the area with police tape.

As of this writing, officials said there was no immediate threat.

This story is developing, WSMV4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

