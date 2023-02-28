Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles. Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, and is hospitalized.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters.”

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued Monday night. Lago said another statement would be issued Wednesday.

Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.” The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago’s statement said.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” No charges were filed.

Sizemore has two children, 17-year-old twin boys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

