Tennessee lawmakers honor Fisk University gymnastics team


Fisk University gymnastics team is honored by lawmakers.
Fisk University gymnastics team is honored by lawmakers.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators honored the Fisk University gymnastics team on Monday as part of their annual tribute during Black History Month.

The team is the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities gymnastics team ever to compete at the NCAA level.  Last month, in the team’s first tournament competition in Las Vegas, the Bulldogs finished fourth.

They were led by top-recruit Morgan Price, who earned the meet’s highest score of 9.9 on the vault, according to a media release.

TBCSL Vice-Chair Representative Jesse Chism of Memphis said as Black History Month winds to a close, caucus members wanted to honor trailblazers both past and present.

Also honored was Sampson Keeble, the first Black legislator to ever serve in the Tennessee General Assembly and Barbara Cooper, who served long enough to become the oldest lawmaker to sit on the House floor.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
Byron Smith, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with five felony counts of sexual contact of a...
Rutherford Co. wrestling coach suspended after alleged sexual contact with student
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Latest News

marijuana plants
Bill aimed at decriminalizing certain amounts of marijuana fails to pass
FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican...
New bill aims to affirm paid family leave for state employees
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues at 2:15 p.m.
Police officer generic
Changes coming to bill that would allow police to carry while drunk, lawmaker says