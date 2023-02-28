Tennessee bill would criminalize selling tattoo, piercing equipment to minors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A proposed Tennessee bill would criminalize selling or distributing tattoo or body piercing “paraphernalia” to minors.

HB0167, sponsored by State Rep. Ed Butler, would make the act of selling equipment or needles used to tattoo or pierce skin a Class A misdemeanor. Purchasing tattoo and body piercing paraphernalia for a minor would also be illegal if the bill passed.

The bill requires a person selling or distributing tattoo or body piercing paraphernalia to demand proof of age from a prospective purchaser and inform the purchaser they cannot give the equipment to minors.

To read the full bill, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.