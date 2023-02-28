Stricter penalties proposed to Tennessee’s Move Over Law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Tennessee, drivers are required to move over a lane to give crews working on or alongside the road in what’s called the Move Over Law, which was signed in 2006.

According to the law, people can face up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine for a violation, but some state lawmakers don’t feel it’s enough.

In 2021, 943 citations were written across the state for violating the Move Over Law, and Representative John Gillespie is working to reduce that number by adding stricter enforcement.

Gillespie has sponsored HB0092, which would raise the maximum penalty from $500 to $2,500.

The change would also include language that protects any driver with their hazards on as well as crews working alongside roadways. If passed, drivers would have to give anybody with their hazards on the same space that they would a Tennessee Department Of Transportation crew working.

“The work that our crews do on Tennessee roadways every single day is extremely dangerous work,” said TDOT’s Mark Nagi.

Since TDOT officials began keeping records in the 1940s, there have been 113 TDOT employees that have died on the job.

On top of moving over a lane to give crews space to work, the law stated that people have to slow down as well, which according to Nagi still doesn’t give you the right to not move over.

“I don’t think people realize how fast they’re traveling. 40 mph doesn’t seem like that much but if you were to strike another human being at that speed it may end up being a fatal crash,” said Nagi.

Anyone having car trouble pulled over on the side of the road is advised to put their hazards on and call someone for help. It is also important to stay in the car while waiting for help to come.

The bill is in its early stages.

