Rutherford Co. wrestling coach suspended after allegation of sexual contact with student

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An assistant wrestling coach has been suspended after an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact with a student, Rutherford County Schools confirmed on Monday.

Byron Smith, 27, a volunteer, non-faculty wrestling coach at Blackman High School was suspended on Thursday after the school system received the allegation. He was arrested the following day, according to court records. The school has notified wrestling parents.

“We received the allegation on Thursday, Feb. 23, and he was suspended from all coaching duties the same day,” Rutherford County Schools said in a statement. “We also made a referral to the Department of Children Services and law enforcement the same day.”

According to court records, Smith was charged with five counts of sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor. He was arrested on Friday, Feb. 24.

According to the school’s wrestling team website, Smith has been an assistant for four seasons.

On Monday, Smith posted a $20,000 bail.

A hearing for Smith was set on March 23 in General Sessions Court.

