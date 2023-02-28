Police: 11 pounds of fentanyl seized at BNA

An Alabama man was arrested in baggage claim after K-9 officers detected the pills in a piece of luggage.
K-9 officers at Nashville Internation Airport detected luggage that was found to contain roughly 11 pounds of fentanyl.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - K-9 officers at Nashville International Airport (BNA) seized a large amount of fentanyl in a man’s luggage on Monday morning.

According to the arrest report, narcotics detectives at BNA approached a man and requested to search his luggage. After he allowed the search, K-9 “Havoc” detected narcotics coming from the bag, and a search discovered approximately 11 pounds of blue M30 pills consistent with fentanyl.

The man had an Alabama Driver’s License identifying him as 22-year-old Michael Chandler. He told officers that the luggage was not his and he must have grabbed the wrong bag. It was also found that Chandler did not fly into BNA with the luggage, but was there to pick it up, according to the affidavit.

Officers arrested Chandler and charged him with felony possession with the intent to sell. He remains in custody on $150,000 bond.

